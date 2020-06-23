Amid Power Tussle In Manipur, CBI To Question Congress' O Ibobi Singh In Rs.332 Crore Scam

Amid the ongoing power tussle in Manipur, Congress leader and former CM Okram Ibobi Singh has been summoned by the CBI on Wednesday for questioning in a scam worth Rs.332 crore. He is likely to be quizzed at the CBI office in Imphal where a team of the agency has already reached. The CBI had taken over the case on November 20, 2019, on the request of the N Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur.

Allegations against Okram Ibobi Singh

The former Manipur CM has been accused of misappropriating development funds to the tune of Rs.332 crore between 2009 and 2017 when he was the chairman of the Manipur Development Society (MDS). Overall, funds totalling to Rs.518 crore were entrusted to the MDS for the purpose of executing development work. Besides Singh, three former MDS chairpersons- DS Poonia, PC Lawmuknga, O Nabakishore Singh, former project director Y Ningthem Singh and administrative officer S Ranjit Singh have also been named in the CBI FIR. The CBI is likely to call the other accused for questioning soon.

Power tussle in Manipur

In a big jolt to the BJP government in Manipur on June 17, three BJP MLAs resigned and 6 other coalition MLAs including the Deputy CM withdrew support. BJP MLAs S Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai, TMC MLA T Robindro Singh, NPP MLAs Y Joykumar Singh, N. Kayisii, L Jayanta Kumar Singh and Letpao Haokip and Independent MLA Ashab Uddin extended their support to the Congress party. A day later, former CM Okram Ibobi Singh wrote to Governor Najma Heptulla staking claim to form the government.

He urged her to summon a special session of the Assembly in a couple of days to vote on the motion of the no-confidence against the Council of Ministers which has already been moved before the Speaker. Alternatively, he suggested that the government could be outrightly dismissed as it is in a minority. However, BJP won a high-stakes battle for the Rajya Sabha seat in Manipur where its candidate Leisamba Sanajaoba secured 28 votes as against 24 votes received by Congress' nominee T Mangibabu.

With the resignation of three BJP MLAs being accepted and the disqualification of 6 MLAs, the strength of the Manipur Assembly has reduced to 51. Even without taking into consideration the votes of the two Congress MLAs who cross-voted, BJP has 26 MLAs (including the Speaker) in the 51-member Manipur Assembly. This indicates that Congress might be unable to topple the government in the present scenario.

