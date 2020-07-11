CBI To Take Up Probe Into The Construction Of Gurugram's Ambience Mall

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is all set to begin its probe into the construction of Ambience mall in Gurugram, Haryana. This comes a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the investigation body to probe into the matter after it was found out that the mall was built on a land meant for a housing project. According to the High Court, the builders and the authorities had acted in "collusion" by allowing a commercial mall to be built in a residential complex.

The petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court back in 2015 raised concern regarding the construction of the commercial complex alleging that it was a blatant violation of the statutory provisions and rules.

The petition stated that Ambience Mall was constructed on the Ambience Lagoon Island Residential Complex, which was a residential area with 18.98 acres earmarked for it. Violating the builder-buyer agreement and provisions of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act, 1975, the authorities had allowed the construction of the mall reducing the residential area to less than half at 7.9 acres.

The petition stated that the buyers were unaware of this development and that they were not taken into consideration during the construction of the commercial complex within their residence.

“The conclusion is inescapable that the submission of Deed of Declaration was intentionally delayed for so many years as there appears to be dishonest intention of the builder from the very inception of project to dupe the buyers by raising a commercial complex within the space sanctioned for group housing project," observed the Panjab and Haryana HC.

Following this, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the CBI to probe the matter and submit a complete report on the same within six months. The court has also quashed various permissions of the Ambience Mall including the licence granted for the construction. It has also directed the state to take necessary steps forthwith.

