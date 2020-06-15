CBI Warns States/UTs Of Online Scams Of PPEs, Counterfeit Sanitisers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

With the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) rising amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Monday has issued alerts to all State/UT Police Agencies on online scams involving advance payment for PPEs, based on Interpol inputs. The CBI has said that scamsters are approaching as vendors of PPE and entering business transactions with clients online. After receipt of payment via bank transfers, the fraudulent vendors do not make any delivery of items, stated the CBI.

Moreover, the CBI has also alerted the state authorities of use of methanol for preparing spurious hand sanitizers, based on Interpol inputs. Instances have been reported in other countries where due to huge demand for hand sanitizers during Covid-19 pandemic, use of methanol was detected to produce counterfeit hand sanitizers. The CBI has warned that Methanol can be highly toxic and dangerous for the human body.

In May, the CBI had alerted the states against a malicious software threat that uses an update related to Covid-19 pandemic, as per reports. The CBI stated that a banking trojan Cerberus, lures smartphone users into downloading malicious links related to Covid-19 infecting devices to do phishing activities. This can also lead to misuse of data on the phone.

Such a development comes amid the leaking of personal data of more than 2.91 crore Indians have been stolen and recently leaked on the dark web, as confirmed by the Maharashtra Cyber department on June 8. Police state that the affected persons are mainly Indians have shared their details on various job portals in India. Details shared by the parties mainly pertained to Credit Card, Aadhar Card, Email ID, Phone Number etc.

India's COVID-19 battle

India which is currently in 'Unlock 1' has seen 332424 COVID-19 cases till date with 9520 fatalities. During last 24 hrs, 7419 COVID-19 patients were cured, taking its total to 1,69,797 patients. The recovery rate has risen to 51.08%, while several states ramp up testing. Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat remain the worst-hit states.

