Amid CBI's TRP Case FIR, Param Bir Singh Under Scanner; Maharashtra Government Panics

A day after the Maharashtra government withdrew consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in the state, sources have told Republic TV that Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir and his role may be under the scanner. This is with respect to a conspiracy being hatched involving corporates, police and politicians, sources said, and the Mumbai Police Commissioner's questioning in the matter is possible. The Maharashtra government is in a state of panic over recent developments concerning the alleged fake TRP case in which CBI has lodged a FIR, sources confirmed.

Even as sources told Republic that Param Bir Singh is under the lens, on the other hand, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh addressed a press conference defending the state's move to withdraw general consent from CBI. Referring to the TRP case being taken up by the CBI in Uttar Pradesh, Anil Deshmukh said that 'the agency might be facing political pressure' despite being a 'premier organization' who conduct themselves very professionally. His claims, nondescript as they are, come even as it is the Maharashtra Government and Mumbai Police that have been routinely exposed for falsely trying to implicate Republic Media Network in the case.

READ | TRP Scam: CBI to probe case, registers FIR based on Uttar Pradesh Govt’s recommendation

Maharashtra govt blocks CBI

The Uddhav Thackeray led-Maharashtra government withdrew the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe cases in the state. This comes amid the CBI registering a case on Tuesday to probe the allegations of TRP manipulation against unknown individuals. While the FIR was originally registered at the Hazratganj Police station in Lucknow reportedly on the complaint of an advertising company promoter, the Uttar Pradesh government recommended the transfer of the case to the CBI.

READ | Amid TRP Case, Uddhav Blocks CBI From Probing Cases In Maharashtra; Withdraws Consent

The state government's move assumes significance as there was speculation that the CBI could expand its scope to the alleged TRP scam being probed by the Mumbai Police. While general consent is normally given by all states to facilitate the CBI conduct a seamless investigation into cases of corruption against central government employees in the concerned state, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have withdrawn it in the recent past, though this is generally perceived as being an effort to suppress investigations where the ruling dispensation in the state may be alleged to be involved.

READ | Court refuses Hansa Research's plea to restrain Republic referring to its TRP case report

Param Bir Singh's lies exposed

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh addressed a press conference on October 8 and claimed to have busted a "racket of manipulation of TRP" and named Republic TV, along with two other Marathi channels. Just six hours later, in a big twist that exposed Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's witch-hunt against Republic TV, the FIR filed by the Mumbai police on October 6 showed the name of another channel and not Republic TV. Then, Republic TV accessed the report by the agency which filed the complaint that led to the FIR which showed the name of the other channel several times, and Republic not even once.

Furthermore, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) confirmed that there was never a case against the network and there was no malpractice or illegality found against it. Republic Media Network’s CEO Vikas Khanchandani wrote an email to BARC on October 16, 2020, requesting it to "confirm in the public domain" that the "BARC and its vigilance team has found no infringement by Republic TV (ARG Outlier Media Pvt. Ltd)". In response to Vikas Khanchandani's email, BARC responded on October 17, 2020, by thanking the network for their "faith in the internal mechanisms of BARC" and said that "if there was any disciplinary action initiated against ARG Outlier Media Private Ltd, then BARC India would have communicated the same to you along with necessary documents for your response."

READ | Truth Vs Lies In TRP Case: What Param Bir Singh Said About Republic & What Evidence Shows

Precedent in Sushant case

The precedent in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case shows that the state government cannot necessarily block the agency's probe under the pretext of jurisdiction. The 34-year-old actor's untimely death sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR. 6 persons including Rhea Chakraborty have been named as accused. However, the Maharashtra government refused to transfer the case to the CBI. After hearing exhaustive arguments from all sides, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Hrishikesh Roy directed the CBI to probe the case

READ | Rajasthan Govt Revokes General Consent To All CBI Investigations Amid BJP's Probe Demand