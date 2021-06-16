CBI's Mehul Choksi Chargesheet Says He Tipped Off Hong Kong Partners In 2017, Then Fled

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s exit from India in 2018 just days before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR in the PNB scam has raised a key question – Was Mehul Choksi tipped off? Did he have an inkling about the FIR that was going to be registered? In the supplementary chargesheet filed by the agency on June 10, accessed exclusively by Republic SIT, makes a huge revelation.

The agency in its investigation found out that Mehul Choksi had travelled to Hong Kong in December 2017. During this visit, Choksi met the dummy directors of Hong Kong-based supplier entities and told them that “problems are going on in India related to Gitanjali group and that they might have to face ED enquiries.” In the chargesheet filed, CBI says, “this shows that Mehul Choksi had prior knowledge about the impending criminal proceedings. Hence, Mehul Choksi fled the country on 04.01.2018 with dishonest intent to evade the process of law.”

According to the agency, Choksi met the dummy directors/partners of M/s 4C’s Diamond Distributors, M/s Shanyao Gong Si Ltd and M/s Crown Aim Ltd. “He told them to apply for Thailand visa as the operation in Hong Kong would be closed,” reads point number 25 in the chargesheet. These three Hong Kong-based entities were engaged in “circular trade” with Choksi’s companies Gitanjali Gems, Gili India and Nakshatra Brands.

The representatives, according to CBI’s investigation, of the Hong Kong-based entities shifted to Bangkok in February 2018. “He persuaded them not to return to India to face investigating agencies in India,” reads the chargesheet.

More from the chargesheet

Accused Gokulnath Shetty in conspiracy with Mehul Choksi allegedly unauthorizedly issued 165 LOUs for Gitanjali Gems (113 LOUs), Gilli India (35 LOUs) and Naklshatra Brands (17 LOUs). Choksi availed 142 buyers credit and wilfully did not make payment on the due date. Gokulnath Shetty issued 165 LOUs in conspiracy with Choksi without making a necessary entry into the Core Banking System. Based on these LOUs, PNB made payments to six overseas lending banks.

Unauthorised bills were raised by Choksi’s companies. Choksi in connivance with bank officials enhanced the value of 58 Foreign Letter of Credits through fraudulent entries in the banking system. In his books of account, Choksi had shown the liabilities towards Hong Kong-based suppliers rather than PNB. Choksi along with his accomplice Vipul Chitalia wanted to hide the evidences from the agency. They had shifted all documents from one rented place in Mumbai to another premise. The documents were later recovered during the searches. A total of 347 FLCs were issued between 2014 to 2016.