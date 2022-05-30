CCTV Footage Captures Moment Of Attack On Moosewala; 46 Rounds Fired In 59-sec Clip

A day after Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by assailants in Mansa, Republic on Monday accessed CCTV visuals capturing the moment of the brutal attack. The 59-second-clip records the moment when Sidhu Moosewala's jeep was fired upon by assailants near Jawaharke village.

At the onset, the video shows Moosewala's Mahindra Thar vehicle being trailed by two cars - a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio - and shortly after they take a turn, incessant firing is heard in the background. At least 46 rounds of firing can be heard in the shocking video.

The incident alarmed nearby villagers who rushed to the spot and found Sidhu and two others seriously injured after the attack. They drove him to a nearby hospital but the singer was declared dead upon arrival.

The police, on Sunday, said that the singer had a bulletproof car, which he did not use on the day he was killed. A preliminary investigation revealed three weapons including 7.62mm, 9 mm, and 0.30 bore weapons were used in the crime. It is still under investigation.

Eyewitness recalls horrific firing on Moosewala's car

At least thirteen shots were fired on the front mirror of Sidhu Moosewala's jeep before the singer was found unconscious by villagers in Punjab's Mansa, an eyewitness told Republic on Sunday.

"We heard gunshots and ran to the spot. The assailants had already fled. We saw Sidhu and two other people injured with gunshot wounds inside their car. The two people seemed conscious but Sidhu was not. There were at least 13 gunshots on the front mirror of the vehicle. We took them to the hospital in a car passing by," said Mehshi, the man who first spotted Sidhu Moosewala after the attack.

Canada-based gangster claims responsibility for Moosewala's murder

Hours after Moosewala's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar took the responsibility for the murder. Issuing a statement on social media, Brar confessed that he, along with Sachin Bishnoi and the Lawrence Bishnoi group were responsible for the killing.

Goldy Brar, in a statement, said, "He was named in the killing of our brother Vicky Middukhehra, Gurlal Brar but the police didn’t act. He was also behind the encounter of our brother Ankit Bhadu...Delhi Police had put his name in front of the media, but still, by using his power he was avoiding punishment, no action was being taken against him. He was working against us."

Two associates of the Bishnoi gang have been detained by the Mansa police in connection to Moosewala's murder. The singer's former manager, Shagun Preet is also under the scanner as his name also surfaced in the killing of Vicky Middhukhera.