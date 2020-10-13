CCTV Footage Of Hyderabad Ferrari Hit-and-run Case Accessed Amid Victim's Family's Claims

In the Hyderabad hit and run case, Republic Media Network has exclusively accessed the CCTV footage of the incident in which a 50-year-old man was killed after being run over by a speeding Ferrari. The family of the deceased has been demanding the CCTV footage ever since the accident took place on Sunday.

The footage that has been accessed, which is the first clip of the Ferrari to come out, is however from the other side of the road and doesn't adequately capture who was driving the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the family of the watchman who died in the incident has demanded that the owner of the car speaks to them and offers compensation. The family believes that it was the owner who was speeding the Ferrari and not the driver, who was taken into custody. Speaking to Republic TV, the victim’s daughter said the accused got away after the accident and has not come to meet them ever since. She said her family is awaiting justice in the case and they would lead a bigger fight if the criminal is not brought to book.

On October 11, the Madhapur police had identified Naveen Kumar, an employee of the Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited, as the driver and took him into custody. Speaking to Republic TV, a relative of the deceased stated that the driver was not visible after she reached 5 minutes post the accident.

Speaking to Republic TV, another relative alleged, "The CCTV cameras were not working here. The owner of the car hasn't come here. He is the driver. After committing the accident, the owner fled the spot. After the police came here, he sent the driver."

READ | Netizens demand justice as speeding Ferrari driver kills 1 & injures another in Hyderabad

READ | Speeding Ferrari runs over two in Hyderabad; one dead, another undergoing treatment

The Hyderabad accident

On the afternoon of October 11, a speeding Ferrari ran over two individuals on 100 Feet Road in Madhapur, Hyderabad. While a 50-year-old watchman Yesu Babu died on the spot, the other person sustained minor injuries. He worked as a watchman at an under-construction building in Madhapur. Reportedly, the deceased suffered several injuries including severe injuries on his abdomen and leg.

His body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy. As per preliminary reports, the driver of the car was not in an inebriated state. Naveen Kumar - the 'driver' who was later apprehended - was booked under Sections 304-II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

READ | 'Speeding Ferrari's real driver not arrested' alleges victim's kin; make big CCTV claim

READ | Michael Schumacher's iconic 2004 car driven by son Mick in Ferrari's 1000th GP: Watch