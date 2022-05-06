Republic TV has accessed exclusive CCTV footage of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga's arrest that took place on Friday morning. In the visuals, a team of Punjab police arriving in SUVs at Bagga's Delhi residence can be seen. As per sources, a team of 50 police personnel from Punjab's Mohali reached the BJP leader's Delhi residence and arrested the BJP's youth wing leader. An FIR has been registered under IPC Section 153(A), 505, and 506. Tajinder Pal Bagga will be taken to Punjab after the legal procession is completed in Delhi and will be produced in Mohali court at 1 pm later today (May 6).

Bagga was arrested over his month-old tweet in which he wrote an alleged threatening statement against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his views on the film, The Kashmir Files. He has been booked for making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation. The Punjab police informed that they had sent notice to Bagga five times to join the investigation but he ignored it and refused to join. Bagga is currently being detained at the Janakpuri Police Station

Punjab Police dragged Tajinder away, punched me: Bagga's father

While speaking to ANI, the father of Tajinder Pal Bagga claimed that he was punched in the face when he attempted to capture the incident of the arrest on video.

"This morning, a team of police personnel came to our home and dragged Tajinder out. When I picked up my mobile phone to record a video of the incident, police took me to another room and punched me in the face," said Tajinder Bagga's father.

BJP slams Kejriwal over Tajinder Bagga's arrest

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday claimed that BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga has been arrested by Punjab Police from his Delhi residence without following protocols. BJP leader Kapil Mishra and spokesperson Prashant Umrao on Friday slammed the arrest and called it an ‘emergency-like situation’.

Kapil Mishra tweeted and slammed the event and said that AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was misusing the Punjab Police like no other leader has done in the past. He further claimed that Kejriwal was using the police force for his personal needs. Kapil Mishra also made a tweet over the same and said that Bagga “cannot be intimidated or weakened by such antics.”

तजिंदर बग्गा को पंजाब पुलिस के 50 जवान घर से गिरफ्तार करके ले गए@TajinderBagga एक सच्चा सरदार है उसे ऐसी हरकतों से ना डराया जा सकता है, ना कमजोर किया जा सकता



एक सच्चे सरदार से इतना डर क्यों ? — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) May 6, 2022

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao also claimed that Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police today and called it an ‘Emergency-like situation’.

“BJP Leader Tajinder Bagga has been arrested by Punjab police from his Delhi residence. 50 Punjab police personnel came to his home and arrested him like a terrorist without informing the local Delhi Police Station. This is a real Emergency-like situation,” he tweeted.

(Image: Republic/ANI)