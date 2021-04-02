CCTV Shows Sachin Vaze, Vinayak Shinde In Black Audi 3 Days Before Hiren's Death: Sources

In a key development on Thursday, Republic TV accessed CCTV footage showing suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze and convicted cop Vinayak Shinde travelling in a car three days before Mansukh Hiren was found dead, as per sources. The black Audi was spotted on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link at around 7 pm on March 2. This is the 8th car linked to Vaze so far in connection with the Antilia bomb scare and the Mansukh Hiren death case.

So far, the agency has seized a Green Scorpio, white Innova, two black Mercedez Benz cars, a Land Cruiser Prado, a black Volvo, and a white Mitsubishi Outlander. As per sources, the same black Audi was regularly parked in the Mumbai Police Headquarters. The NIA is now examining footage from other CCTVs to ascertain the movement of the accused persons.

Antilia bomb scare and Sachin Vaze's arrest

At around 3 pm on February 25, the security officer of Antilia- Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai informed the Gamdevi Police Station of a suspicious 4-wheeler being parked on Carmichael Road. 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening note typewritten in English were recovered from the Mahindra Scorpio. The case took a new dimension after the vehicle's owner Mansukh Hiren was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. While Hiren's wife accused Vaze of being responsible for her husband's death, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis produced Call Detail Record claiming that the Assistant Police Inspector was in constant touch with the deceased.

In her complaint, Hiren's wife also alleged that the aforesaid car was in Vaze's possession since November 2020. On March 8, the NIA took over the Antilia bomb scare case and registered an FIR under Sections 120 B, 286, 465, 473 and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4(a)(b)(i) of The Explosive Substances Act. After being grilled for nearly 12 hours on March 13, Vaze was arrested by the NIA and remanded to its custody till March 25 subsequently.

The NIA examined various luxury cars used by Vaze and recreated the crime scene. While the Central agency also took over the probe into Mansukh Hiren's death on March 20, the Maharashtra ATS continued to investigate the case. In fact, it even arrested convicted cop Vinayak Shinde and bookie Naresh Gaur for their role in the crime. However, the ATS handed over the probe to the NIA only on March 24 after the Thane Sessions Court's order in this regard. On March 25, Vaze's NIA custody was extended till April 3. Meanwhile, the NIA also secured the custody of Shinde and Gaur till April 7 in the Hiren death case.