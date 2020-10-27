CDS Bipin Rawat, COAS Naravane Kickstart Vigilant India Conference With “Integrity Pledge”

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat along with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Naravane kickstarted the Vigilant India conference on Tuesday, October 27 with “Integrity Pledge”. The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in its efforts to ensure a policy of 'Zero Tolerance towards Corruption' will observe the Vigilance Awareness Week till November 2. The theme for the week-long conference is 'Satark Bharat, Samriddh Bharat (Vigilant India, Prosperous India)'.

CDS General Bipin Rawat, during his pledge, swore to follow the rule of law and perform tasks in an honest and transparent manner, qualities synonymous with the morals and tradition of the Indian Armed Forces. He further reiterated to lead by example exhibiting integrity in personal behaviour and always act in the public interest. These attributes are imbibed in every soldier and officer of the Indian Armed Forces from the start of their service life, Rawat said.

CDS General Bipin Rawat takes integrity pledge

"I believe that corruption has been one of the major obstacles to the economic, political, and social progress of our country. I believe all stakeholders such as the government, citizens, and the private sector need to work together to eradicate corruption. I realise that every citizen should be vigilant and committed to the highest standards of honesty and integrity at all times and support the fight against corruption", Rawat said while taking his pledge.

The Integrity Pledge was also taken by members of all Ministries and Departments at 11 am on Tuesday. The Indian armed forces also observed Vigilance Awareness Week to maintain core values of honesty and integrity.

READ | Harish Rawat questions timing of ED's summons to Punjab CM Amarinder's son

READ | Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah meets NSA Doval, CDS Gen Rawat to discuss peace process

Defence Minister's Address Postponed To Oct 28

Meanwhile, Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh's address at the four-day-long Army Commanders’ Conference is postponed to Wednesday, October 28. The address of the Defence Minister was scheduled for the second day of the conference that is Tuesday, October 27 is now postponed for the following day at 12 PM.

Army Commanders’ Conference, an apex level biannual event to deliberate on crucial policy decisions, that is being held from Monday, October 26 to Thursday, October 29. The conference is attended by the Senior Officers of the Army, including the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), Army Commanders and Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of the Army HQ.

READ | Harak Singh Rawat not to contest 2022 U'khand Assembly polls

READ | Uttarakhand CM Rawat launches Integrated Model Agricultural Village scheme