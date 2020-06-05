Central Crime Branch File 2 Chargesheets Against Gangster Ravi Pujari For Murder,extortion

In a massive development, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru, on Friday, has filed two charge-sheets against gangster Ravi Pujari in two cases - Shabnam developer murder case and an extortion case in Bengaluru's Whitefield area. Pujari has over 200 cases filed against him. The fugitive gangster, who had been arrested in South Africa has been in the custody of the CCB as ordered by a Bengaluru court in February this year.

On the run for 15 years, Pujari was extradited from Senegal on February 22 pursuant to an extradition request made by India in early 2019. Pujari who is wanted in India for over 200 cases of serious crime including murder and extortion was brought to India by a team of senior officials and arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport in Karnataka. He was arrested in South Africa and was initially sent to police custody till March 7 by a Bengaluru court.

What is the Shabnam developer case?

On February 15, 2007, a lady Receiptionist and driver of Shabnam Developer proprietor Shamiulla, were shot dead in close range in Bengaluru, as per reports. Police had arrested 17 people in connection with the case, but the main accused was reportedly Kaviraj and Ravi Pujari. The police are currently investigating the criminal conspiracy hatched by Ravi Pujari and Kavraj to kill Mr Shamiulla to expand his Bengaluru-based real estate business, by taking over disputed lands and carry out extortion business, as per reports.

Who is Ravi Pujari?

One of the most notorious names in the underworld, Pujari shuffled between Thailand, Malaysia, Morocco and later headed to West African countries of Burkina Faso, DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo), Guinea, Ivory Coast, and Senegal. As per sources, he has been in Africa for over a decade before he was arrested from a barbershop on January 21, 2019. In 2019, former JNU student Umar Khalid, Shehla Rashid and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani had allegedly received death threats from the gangster.

The fugitive gangster, supposedly mentored by Chhota Rajan, ran the hotel chain in West Africa's Senegal under the name of Antony Fernandes for close to 8 years. Eventually, Pujari became the right hand of Chhota Rajan. In 2000, Dawood Ibrahim reportedly attempted to take Pujari's life in Bangkok.

Cases against Pujari

Karnataka Police has 39 cases against gangster in Bengaluru, 36 cases in Mangalore, 11 in Udupi, and one each in Mysuru, Hubli-Dharwad, Kolar, and Shivamogga. Mumbai Police has a total of 49 cases against him of which, 26 cases are under the stringent MCOCA. In Gujarat, there are around 75 cases of extortion registered against Pujari.

