Central Vista Project: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Change In Land Use

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the proposed change in land use for the Central Vista project. The SC bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar was hearing a plea filed by Rajeev Suri against the change in land use of a plot from "recreational" to "residential" for constructing the official residence of the Vice President and the Prime Minister. Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Shikhil Suri stated that about 6 acres of the green area will be taken over thereby depriving the residents of open space in the Central Vista area.

However, the apex court observed, "Petitioner has not argued that change in land use is in a malafide manner. It is the argument of the petitioner that since in the past it was recreational area it should have been retained like that. This cannot be scope of judicial review. It is the for the authority concerned and is a matter of public policy."

The Central Vista project

Announced by the Centre on September 13, 2019, the Central Vista project aims at redeveloping 86 acres of land in Delhi which has important structures including the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block and South Block. Moreover, the three km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate will also be revamped. Many government buildings in this area shall be abolished paving the way for a new Parliament building, a common secretariat for Central government offices, the Prime Minister's Office and residence, SPG building and the Vice President enclave.

The new Parliament building will have a triangular shape with a seating capacity for 900-1200 MPs. It is likely to be constructed by August 2022 when India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. The estimated cost of the Central Vista Project has been revised to Rs.20,000 crore. On January 5, a three-judge bench of the SC comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna cleared the Central Vista project by a 2:1 majority. In a relief for the Centre on June 29, the apex court dismissed pleas challenging the Delhi High Court's judgment refusing to halt the construction of the Central Vista Project.

Image: PTI