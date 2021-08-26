Centre Affirms Appointment Of Five Additional Judges For Calcutta High Court

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday appointed five individuals as additional judges of the Calcutta High Court. In a notification issued by the ministry, President of India Ram Nath Kovind appointed Kesang Doma Bhutia, Rabindranath Samanta, Sugato Majumdar, Bivas Pattanayak and Ananda Kumar Mukherjee as Additional Judges to the High Court in Calcutta.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint (1) Kesang Doma Bhutia, (2) Rabindranath Samanta, (3) Sugato Majumdar, (4) Bivas Pattanayak and (5) Ananda Kumar Mukherjee to be Additional Judges of the Calcutta High Court, in that order of seniority," reads the notification of the Ministry of Law and Justice by the appointment division.

Appointment made on varying tenures

The Ministry has also notified that the appointment of Sugato Majumdar and Bivas Pattanayak as Additional Judges of the Calcutta High Court would be in effect for a period of two years from the date they assume charge of their respective offices. On the other hand, the period of the appointment of Kesang Doma Bhutia, Rabindranath Samanta, and Ananda Kumar Mukherjee as Additional Judges of Calcutta High Court would be till May 4 2022, June 23, 2023, and August 4, 2022, respectively with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

About the Calcutta High Court

The Calcutta High Court is the oldest High Court in India and has control over the State of West Bengal and the Union Territory of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The High Court building's design is based on the Cloth Hall, Ypres, in Belgium and has a sanctioned judge strength of 72. The Calcutta High Court is one of the three High Courts in India established at the Presidency Towns by Letters patent granted by Her Majesty Queen Victoria (bearing date June 26, 1862). It was established as the High Court of Judicature at Fort William on July 1, 1862, under the High Courts Act, 1861, which was preceded by the Supreme Court of Judicature at Fort William, according to the official website of the Calcutta High Court. Despite the name of the city having officially changed from Calcutta to Kolkata in 2001, the Court, as an institution maintained the old name.