Centre & Assam Government Sign Tripartite Peace Accord With 8 Tribal Militant Outfits

In a major development, the Central Government and the Assam government on Thursday, September 15, signed a tripartite peace accord with eight Tribal militant outfits of Assam, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

It is pertinent to mention that the accord was signed 10 years after the peace process had commenced. The rebel groups like Birsa Commando Force (BCF), Adivasi People's Army (APA), All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam (ACMA), and Santhali Tiger Force (STF) have been in a ceasefire with the Centre since 2012. The cadres of the militant outfits are staying in designated camps since then. The eight tribal outfits are the BCF, APA, AANLA, ACMA and STF, and the remaining three outfits are splinter groups of BCF, AANLA and ACMA. Earlier in the day, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also had a meeting with the rebel groups.

'Very important day for Assam & North-east': Amit Shah

Addressing the key security meet, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "This is an important day for Assam and the North East. Many initiatives have been taken by the Modi govt to develop the North East region. Around 1,100 persons of Adivasi outfits of Assam are surrendering arms and joining the mainstream today."

"Some tribe groups had taken the arms earlier. There were differences, but we have decided to end all differences before 2014. The Bodo dispute solved in 2020. PM Modi govt is working hard for peace accords. We have removed AFSPA. Removal of AFSPA from northeastern regions is a great step. We want Assam to be drug-free, dispute-free, and terrorism-free," Amit Shah added.

In January 2020, Home Minister Amit Shah also presided over the signing of a historic agreement between the Government of India, the Government of Assam and Bodo representatives in New Delhi to end the over 50-year-old Bodo crisis that led to the death of 4,000 people in the region.

Image: ANI