Centre Blocks 45 Videos, Suspends 10 YouTube Channels For Anti-national Propaganda

In a direction to YouTube, the Ministry of Information of Broadcasting asked for the blocking of 45 videos on Monday, September 26. The Ministry in a statement said that the 45 videos on 10 YouTube channels, with a cumulative viewership of over 1 crore 30 lakh views, are being blocked as they were found to have 'the potential to cause communal disharmony and disrupt public order' in the country.

45 videos blocked from 10 YouTube channels

"Content included fake news & morphed videos spread with the intent to spread hatred among religious communities. Examples include false claims such as Govt to have taken away the religious rights of certain communities, violent threats against religious communities, etc," the Ministry said in the statement.

"Some of the videos blocked by the Ministry were being used to spread disinformation on issues related to the Agnipath scheme, Indian Armed Forces, India’s national security apparatus, Kashmir, etc. Some depicted erroneous external boundaries of India with parts of J&K and Ladakh outside the Indian territory," the Ministry further said, adding that 'such cartographic misrepresentation' was found to be 'detrimental to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, security of the State, India’s friendly relations with foreign States, and public order'.

Directions to block the concerned videos were issued under the provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

Anurag Thakur has warning for social media pages

Confirming the development, Anurag Thakur, I&B Minister said, "This is not the first time that 10 channels are being blocked. Before this, 102 YouTube channels were blocked. Besides this, 4 Facebook accounts, and 3 Instagram accounts have also been blocked. Against any page, which resorts to such tactics even in the future, the I&B Ministry of the Government of India would take appropriate action from time to time."