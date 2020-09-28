Centre Celebrates Surgical Strike Day; India's Befitting Response To Pak Terror A Reminder

Centre will celebrate the fourth anniversary of the Surgical Strike on Monday, September 28, to mark the befitting retaliation that the nation gave to Pakistan, in response to the Uri terror attack. Carried out on the intervening night of September 27-28 in 2016, four years ago, the Indian Army's special forces crossed the LoC and targetted and destroyed multiple terror launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strike was conducted in response to the attack carried out on an Indian Army base in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir where nineteen Indian soldiers lost their lives.

The Surgical Strike was carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval. An unprecedented retaliation, the Surgical Strike helped India shed its soft-nation image and taught Pakistan a lesson that was re-emphasised in 2019 after the Pulwama terror attack.

"Four years ago, around this time, the world witnessed the courage, bravery and valour of our soldiers during the surgical strike," recalled the Prime Minister during his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday.

Read: Pakistan Link To Pulwama EXPOSED: NIA Recovers Pak Identity Card Of Key Accused

Read: 'Pak Sheltering Pulwama Attack Accused Masood Azad': MEA Says 'enough Evidence Shared'

How the attack was carried out

The Indian Army had prepared several days prior to the incident. Recon had been carried out, and India's Jawans were armed with night-vision devices, assault rifles, other sophisticated gear and flown in via helicopters. The Special forces planned to target multiple Pakistan terrorist camps simultaneously so none could come to the rescue of the other. All teams returned to their bases by 9 am on September 28 after the five-hour operation.

"I could not sleep all night and I waited for the phone to ring," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had revealed later to reporters.

The Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was severely hit during the Surgical Strikes and 6 of its major terror launch pads were destroyed. J&K Officials stated that about 45 LeT terrorists were gunned down in the attack

In 2018, the government decided to celebrate this day annually as 'Surgical Strike Day'. Back in 2018, the BJP MPs celebrated this day by visiting their constituencies and organising events with NCC cadets and army veterans posted in the area.

Republic TV was the first to access footage of the Surgical Strikes.

Read: Pulwama Terror Attack Accused JeM Operative Files Bail Plea To Appear For NEET Exam

Read: Jammu NIA Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of 20-yr-old Pulwama Accused To Undertake NEET