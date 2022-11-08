Centre Constitutes Law Commission After 4 Years Amid BJP's Push For Uniform Civil Code

In an important development on Monday, the Union government constituted the 22nd Law Commission amid the BJP's push for drafting a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

While former Karnataka Chief Justice Rituraj Awasthi has been appointed as the chairperson of the Law Commission, its members are retired HC judge KT Sankaran, Professor Anand Paliwal, Professor DP Verma and Professor Raka Arya and M Karunanithi. Justice Awasthi headed the bench which upheld the ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. The last chairman of this panel which advises the Centre on legal reform retired in 2018.

The Central Govt is pleased to appoint Justice Rituraj Awasthi, Retired HC Chief Justice as Chairperson, Law Commission of India and Justice KT Sankaran, Prof. Anand Paliwal, Prof. DP Verma, Prof.(Dr) Raka Arya and Shri M. Karunanithi as Members of the Commission. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 7, 2022

Demand for UCC

While the UCC finds a mention in Article 44 of the Constitution which reads, "The state shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India," it is not binding being a part of the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution. On July 7, 2021, a single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court Justice Pratibha Singh backed the need for a UCC and asked the Ministry of Law and Justice to take the necessary action as deemed appropriate. She was hearing a plea to determine the applicability of the Hindu Marriage Act, of 1955, to the Meena community.

Maintaining that this case highlights the necessity of a UCC, she expressed surprise at the fact that the Centre has failed to take any steps in this regard despite a 1985 Supreme Court verdict in this regard. Meanwhile, the Allahabad HC on November 18, 2021, held that a UCC is mandatory. The single-judge bench of Justice Suneet Kumar was hearing a batch of 17 petitions pertaining to protection sought by interfaith couples. In May, BJP-ruled Uttarakhand became the first state to set up a high-level committee to draft a UCC for the state.

On October 21, the Gujarat government followed suit and decided to constitute a high-level committee headed by a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge in this regard. The Centre's latest move assumes significance as Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told Parliament in February this year that the 22nd Law Commission might examine issues related to the UCC. The implementation of the UCC was one of the key poll promises of the BJP during the Lok Sabha election in 2014 and 2019.