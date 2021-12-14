Centre Constitutes UAPA Tribunal To Probe Ban On Zakir Naik's IRF; Judge DN Patel To Head

Subsequent to the extension of the five years ban imposed on Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Organisation (IRF), on December 14 the Centre constituted an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal comprising Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) provisions to adjudicate over the ban. The update comes to the fore following the central government declaring the non-profit body as an 'unlawful association' vide a gazetted notification dated November 15, 2021.

The tribunal has been set up with an objective to assess whether the restriction on Naik's IRF is legitimate or it lacks sufficient cause.

"The Central Government hereby constitutes an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal consisting of Justice DN Patel, Chief Justice of High Court of Delhi, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Islamic Research Foundation as an unlawful association," the Ministry of Home Affairs' notification read.

Centre imposes ban on Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Organisation (IRF) under UAPA Act

On November 15, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the IRF has been indulging in activities that are prejudicial to the country's security and are the potential of disturbing the peace and communal harmony and disrupting the secular fabric of the country.

The government is of the opinion that the IRF and its members, particularly, the founder and president, Zakir Abdul Karim Naik alias Zakir Naik, has been encouraging and aiding its followers to promote or attempt to promote, on grounds of religion, disharmony, or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country, it said.

'Necessary to declare IRF an unlawful association': MHA

The notification further said that the statements and speeches made by Naik are objectionable and subversive promoting enmity and hatred among religious groups. It also asserted that his deliveries advance inspiration to youths of a particular religion in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts.

Naik makes radical statements and speeches to millions of people worldwide through international satellite TV networks, the Internet, print, and social media, it noted.

Further, the Centre's contention stated," Naik's activities will disrupt the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal disharmony, propagate anti-national sentiments, escalate secessionism by supporting militancy and some people may undertake activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, and security of the country. With regard to the activities of the IRF, it is necessary to declare it an unlawful association with immediate effect."