Centre Denies Plan To Shift Lakshadweep's Legal Jurisdiction From Kerala To Karnataka HC

Amid protests from locals, the Centre has clarified that the Lakshadweep administration has sent no proposal to shift its legal jurisdiction from Kerala to the Karnataka High Court. This was revealed in Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's written response to an unstarred question by Congress MPs Anto Antony, Rajmohan Unnithan and Hibi Eden. Earlier, PTI had reported that such a proposal was mooted after 23 applications, including 11 writ petitions, were filed against the decisions taken by the Union Territory's administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

Notably, only the Parliament has the power to shift the jurisdiction of a High Court as per Article 241 of the Constitution. In another key development, the Kerala HC rejected the plead calling upon the administration to publish the draft regulations in vernacular languages, especially Malayalam. At the same time, the division bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly allowed the petitioners to approach the Ministry of Home Affairs for further relief.

Opposition seeks withdrawal of draft regulations

Multiple opposition parties including Congress, NCP, Makkal Needhi Maiam and CPI(M) have joined hands in seeking the recall of the Lakshadweep Administrator for his purported "anti-people" policies. A BJP leader, Praful Khoda Patel took charge in December 2020, thus becoming the first person from a non-civil service background to be appointed to this post. Defending the contentious rules, the Lakshadweep Collector claimed that the administration wished to develop the Union Territory as the next Maldives. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that all their concerns will be addressed.