Centre Extends Tenure Of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta For A Period Of Three Years

On Monday night, the Centre issued a notice extending the tenure of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Attorney General KK Venugopal. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions issued the notice which extended the tenure of S-G Mehta for a period of three years and A-G Venugopal for a period of one year. The government has also reappointed five Additional Solicitor Generals for a period of three years - Vikramjit Banerjee, Aman Lekhi, Madhvi Godaria, KM Nataraj and Sanjay Jain.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the reappointment of Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General of India with effect from July 1 for a period of three years or until further orders. "Reappointment of Shri Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General of India w.e.f 01.01.07.2020 for a period of 3 years or until further orders," the notification said.

Meanwhile, Attorney General K K Venugopal's present three-year term ends on Tuesday. "The President is pleased to re-appoint Shri K K Venugopal, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India for a period of one year we.f.July 1, 2020," a notification said. Venugopal, a leading lawyer of the country, succeeded Mukul Rohatgi as the Attorney General on June 30, 2017.

The Appointments Committee has also appointed new ASGs for the Supreme Court for a period of 3 years. They are Balbir Singh, Suryaprakash V. Raju, A.N. Venkataraman, Jayant K. Sud, Aishwarya Bhati and Rupinder Singh Suri. Senior advocates Anil Singh and Satya Pal Jain have been re-appointed as ASGs of the High Courts of Bombay and Punjab & Haryana respectively.

Details on several other appointments are as follows: