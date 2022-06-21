Centre Files Caveat Application In SC On Pleas Challenging Agnipath Recruitment Scheme

On Tuesday, June 21, a caveat application was filed in the Supreme Court by the Central government urging to hear the petitions challenging the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for defence forces. A litigant will file a Caveat application to ensure that no adverse order is passed against him or her without being heard.

A PIL was filed by Advocate ML Sharma on Monday, seeking quashing of the Centre's notification for the Agnipath Scheme saying that the scheme was "illegal and unconstitutional".

The PIL said, "Quash the notification/ press note dated June 14, issued by the Defense Ministry being illegal, unconstitutional and void ab-initio and ultra vires to the Constitution of India in the interest of justice".

Another PIL was filed by Advocate Harsh Ajay Singh seeking directions to the Centre to reconsider its Agnipath recruitment scheme for armed forces.

"Announcement of the scheme has caused nation-wide protest in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and various other states due to the short-term duration of the scheme in the Indian Army for four years coupled with future uncertainties of the trained 'Agniveers'", the PIL said.

A stay on the implementation of the scheme from June 24, 2022, has been sought by the advocate.

While advocate Vishal Tiwari had filed PIL on Saturday for direction to set up an SIT to conduct an inquiry into the violent protest that erupted against the Agnipath Scheme and to investigate the damage caused to the public property including Railways.

The petition had also sought an expert committee set up under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court judge to examine the Agnipath Scheme and its impact on national security and the Indian Army.

The petition moved by Tiwari said that it would like to bring the Court's attention to the country's situation resulting from the announcement of the Agnipath scheme by the Centre through its Ministry of Defence.

Agnipath scheme

The Centre on Tuesday, June 14, unveiled its new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs on Tuesday announced the enrollment of the scheme which will be all-India and all-class and will form a distinct rank in the armed forces, besides having distinctive insignia.

