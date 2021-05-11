In HC, Centre Details COVID Measures For Central Vista Workers; Slams Selective Targeting

The Centre on Tuesday filed an affidavit in the Delhi High Court in connection with the plea seeking a stay on the Central Vista Project, detailing the arrangements that it had made for the construction and on-site stay of the workers keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols.

In its 32-page affidavit, the Centre revealed that 400 workers were engaged at the site of the project well before the imposition of curfew on April 19 and were staying on-site. While the arrangements for the stay of the workers was being made at the site, necessary permissions were sought for transportation of materials and labour including permission for the movement of supervisory staff.

The Centre also placed that a 'COVID compliant facility' had been installed at the site to accommodate 250 workers who willingly wanted to continue working on the project. The facility provides for strict implementation of COVID-19 protocol strictly and also adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour, such as sanitization, thermal screening, social distancing, according to the affidavit.

Moreover, Health Insurance of all workers against COVID-19 and a separate facility for RT-PCR testing, isolation, medical aid was also being provided at site by contractors.

Alleging that the PIL was motivated, SG Tushar Mehta also argued that facts had been suppressed by the petitioner who had come with 'unclean hands.' Questioning why the Central Vista Project was being targeted when other construction work was being allowed in Delhi, the Centre alleged that the petitioner was 'selectively targeting' Central Vista.

Highlighting that work was being carried by several agencies like CPWD, NBCC, DMRC, PWD, HCC and DDA, the Centre argued, "The very fact that out of all these construction activities going on simultaneously for different projects by different agencies the petitioner has to want to be a public-spirited citizen only with regard to one project only speaks volumes about his intentions and wanted to be in filing the present petition and suppressing all these facts."

"A Bonafide litigant comes with clean hands will not only not suppress the facts but wait for few more days of awaiting a hearing before this Hon'ble court particularly when he has already moved the court belatedly and selectively," it added.

SC refuses to entertain plea on Central Vista

The Centre's affidavit comes after the Supreme Court on May 7 disposed off a plea seeking a stay on the project amid the COVID crisis in Delhi. The SC opined that as the matter is pending before the Delhi HC, they were granting the petitioner the liberty to mention it before the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court for early hearing.

Notably, the Delhi HC has refused to grant interim relief to the plea seeking a halt on construction amid the second wave of COVID-19. The plea had sought the aforesaid direction in the wake of the curbs issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and had requested directions to protect the lives of workers and those involved in the project. Declining to issue notice, the HC bench adjourned the matter for May 17.