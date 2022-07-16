Centre Has Identified 1824 Obsolete Laws, Will Remove 71 In Monsoon Session: Kiren Rijiju

On July 16, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that the Center intended to repeal 71 outdated laws in order to lighten the load on the judiciary during the approaching Monsoon Session of the Parliament on July 18.

"It is a matter of concern that today there are about 5 crore cases pending in courts across the country. To reduce these cases, government and judiciary need to work in coordination," Rijiju said while speaking at the 18th All India Legal Services Meet in Jaipur.

"We should reduce the compliances which are working as a burden on the lives of common people. Till now, we have removed 1,486 obsolete laws and provisions. We have also identified 1,824 such laws. In the upcoming parliamentary season, I am committed to removing 71 such acts," he added.

While touching upon the topic of Justice and how it should be available to the common man Rijiju added, "Today, many lawyers in the Supreme Court who charge 10-15 lakh per hearing. How can a common man afford it? The court should not only be for the privileged, I believe the doors of Justice should be open to all.

24 new bills set to be introduced in the Monsoon Session

Along with the decision to remove 71 obsolete laws the Centre is planning to introduce 24 bills in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament beginning July 18.

Bills including the Cantonment Bill, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill have been listed for introduction.

According to a bulletin released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the Cantonment Bill seeks to increase developmental goals in coordination with municipalities across the nation and to facilitate "ease of living" in cantonments.

In order to increase public confidence in these societies and foster an environment that is conducive to their growth and development, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill aims to rationalize the government's role in cooperatives and increase participation in how the multi-state cooperative societies operate.

Similar to this, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill aims to strengthen the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code through the introduction of provisions on cross-border insolvency and other revisions for a time-bound resolution of stressed assets while maximizing their value.

Some of the other bills listed for introduction are -- the Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, the Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs Bill, which proposes to revise the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005 and frame rules, the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, the Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill and the Competition (Amendment) Bill.

(With inputs from ANI)

