Centre Opposes Plea Seeking Life Ban On Convicted Politicians From Holding Public Office

The Union Government has opposed a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking a lifetime ban on convicted politicians or representatives from holding public offices. The submission comes in response to BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay's amended PIL, which seeks a lifetime ban on convicted persons including politicians, from contesting elections against the existing 6-year ban from the date of release after serving the jail terms of two years or more as provided under the Representation of Peoples Act (RPA). The Law Ministry has rejected the contention and stated that the application of amendment is 'devoid of merits'.

"The elected representatives are ordinarily bound by oath that they have taken to serve the citizens of their constituency in particular and country in general. Their conduct is bound by propriety and good conscience. Elected representatives are not above the law and are equally bound by provisions of various statutes in force. Thus no distinction between public servants and elected representatives," the affidavit filed by the Centre reads.

Moreover, the Centre also highlighted the apex court's judgement in the case of Public Interest Foundation vs Union of India and asserted that the judgement had already dealt with this aspect and had clearly enumerated the grounds for disqualification of an elected representative.

Previously, the bench headed by Justice N V Ramana had sought response of the Centre on the amended plea of Upadhyay. The amended plea also seeks direction to the Centre to take 'appropriate steps' to debar the person convicted for the offences specified under some provisions of the Representation of the People Act (RPA) from contesting “MLA or MP election, forming a political party or becoming office bearer of political party”.

“That when a member of Executive/Judiciary is convicted for even a minor crime, he is debarred from his services for lifetime. But a Legislator, convicted for even heinous crimes like murder, rape, smuggling, money laundering, dacoity etc. is debarred only from contesting the election merely for six years therefore Section 8 and 9 of the RPA is against the spirit of the Article 14 and basic structure of the Constitution," the plea reads.

The top court has been told that the politicians are facing criminal trials in 4,442 cases across the nation and out of these many sitting MPs and MLAs are undertrials in as many as 2,556 such matters.

In the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Elections, over 70% of the MLAs elected to the Assembly have declared criminal cases against them, with most of them from Mahagatbandhan's RJD. Out of 163 candidates who declared criminal cases against them in the poll affidavits, 123 MLA-elects have 'serious cases' pending against them including cases of murder, kidnapping, crimes against women and so on, according to Bihar Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms. 54 of the 74 MLA-elects from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the single-largest party in the state after the Bihar assembly, have pending criminal cases against them - a total of 60% of the winners. BJP follows RJD next on the list, with 47 out of 73 MLAs (48%), followed by 20 out of 43 MLA-elects from JD(U).

(With PTI Inputs)