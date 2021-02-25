Centre Opposes Same-sex Marriage In Delhi HC; Says 'Not Permitted Under Statutory Laws'

In a setback for same-sex couples in India, the Centre on Thursday, opposed the marriage of same-sex couples in the nation, while filing a counter-affidavit to plea in the Delhi High Court. The Centre maintained that marriage between two individuals of the same gender is neither recognized nor accepted in any statutory or personal laws, while seeking dismissal of the plea. The plea filed by Abhijit Iyer-Mitra and others sought recognition to same-sex marriages under various personal laws. The matter will be heard next on 20 April.

Centre opposes same-sex marriage

The counter-affidavit read, "Relationships can be governed, regulated, permitted or proscribed only by a law made by the competent legislature. The acceptance of the institution of marriage between two individuals of the same gender is neither recognized nor accepted in any uncodified personal laws or any codified statutory laws." Defining marriage as a "solemn institution between a biological man and a biological woman", as per Black's Law dictionary, Centre pointed out that Supreme Court's 2018 verdict had merely 'decriminalized a particular human behaviour', not 'legitimise the conduct in question'.

Objecting to the judicial branch's role in legitimising same-sex marriage, it argued that legalizing same-sex marriages was not the purview of the court, and a decision on the same has to be taken by the legislature. It read, "While a marriage may be between two private individuals having a profound impact on their private lives, it cannot be relegated to merely a concept within the domain of privacy of an individual. In light of the above, the said petition ought to be dismissed as there exists no merit in the same".

What did the plea seek?

The petition filed by equal rights activists Mitra, Gopi Shankar M, Giti Thadani and G Oorvasi contended that homosexuality has been decriminalised by the apex court but same-sex marriages are still not being allowed under the HMA provisions. “This is despite the fact that the said Act does not distinguish between heterosexual and homosexual marriage if one were to go by how it has been worded. It very clearly states that marriage can indeed be solemnised between any 'two Hindus'. In this view of the matter, it can be stated that it is against the constitutional mandate of non-arbitrariness if the said right is not extended to homosexual apart from heterosexual couples,” the petition said.

