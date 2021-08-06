Centre Rules Out Laying Down Rigid Time Frame For Implementation Of Uniform Civil Code

The Union government said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday that it may not be possible to set any "rigid time frame" on the subject of introducing a uniform civil code across the country due to the sensitivity involved and the necessity for an in-depth study.

However, in a written response to a question about whether the Government has any plans of implementing the Uniform Civil Code any time soon, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Article 44 of the Constitution mandates that the State strive to ensure a uniform civil code throughout India's territory for its citizens.

Centre's response on implementing a Uniform Civil Code

The Law Minister noted, "Article 44 of the Constitution provides that State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India. In view of the importance of the subject matter and sensitivity involved, and it also requires in-depth study of the provisions of various personal laws governing different communities, the Government requested the Law Commission of India to undertake an examination of various issues relating to uniform civil code and to make recommendation thereof. Hence it may not be possible to lay down any rigid time frame in the matter."

The government had said in Parliament, last year, that it was committed to honouring the Constitutional mandate to create a Uniform Civil Code. The then Minister for Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad had responded to a question from MP Dushyant Singh on whether the government intends to introduce a measure establishing a Uniform Civil Code in 2021. However, some social and political groups such as the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) have expressed opposition to any such move.

Delhi HC: Uniform Civil Code a necessity

Rijiju's response came days after the Delhi high court issued an order directing the government to take the required efforts towards making the Uniform Civil Code a reality. After noting that Indian society is rapidly becoming homogeneous and conventional barriers are gradually vanishing, the Delhi high court recently expressed the necessity for a Uniform Civil Code.

Justice Pratibha M Singh stated that a “common to all” code is required in the country and urged the central government to take all necessary steps in that direction. It made these observations while hearing an estranged couple's divorce petition, in which the woman contested the implementation of the Hindu Marriage Act (HMA).

(Picture Credit: PTI)