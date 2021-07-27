'Centre Seeks Extension Till January 9, 2022, For Framing Rules Of CAA': MHA In Lok Sabha

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday sought another six months extension to frame the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in a written reply, on Tuesday, informed Lok Sabha that the Centre has sought an extension till January 9, 2022, for framing rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was passed by Parliament in 2019. MoS Rai had submitted the written reply to a question raised by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, informing that CAA has been notified on December 12, 2019, and has come into force from January 10, 2020.

Centre seeks extension to frame CAA rules

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) has been notified on 12.12.2019 and has come into force w.e.f. 10.01.2020. The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been requested to grant further extension of time upto 09.01.2022 to frame the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019," Nityanand Rai said.

It is important to note that this is the fifth extension sought by the government for framing these rules. According to the Manual on Parliamentary Work, the rules for any legislation should have been framed within 6 months of presidential assent or seek an extension. The Citizenship Amendment Act allowed persecuted minorities belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to avail Indian citizenship.

As per the provisions of the Act, those from these communities who had come to India till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. Not only this, if a person belongs to the aforementioned faiths, from these three countries, does not have proof of birth of parents, they can apply for Indian citizenship after six years of residence in India.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent to this legislation on December 12, 2019. At the times, when the assent was given, the Opposition parties and several groups had protested against the implementation of CAA. The CAA's critics believe that the law coupled with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise is intended to target the minorities in India.

(Image: PTI)

(With Inputs from ANI)