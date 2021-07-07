Centre Seeks Transfer Of Pleas Against IT Rules Pending In Multiple HCs To Supreme Court

The Centre has moved the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of pleas challenging the new IT rules in different High Courts to the SC, sources told Republic TV. At present, the High Courts of Delhi, Bombay, Madras, Calcutta and Kerala are hearing matters pertaining to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The new rules apply to digital news media platforms, social media intermediaries and OTT platforms and introduce a three-tier oversight mechanism.
So far, significant social media intermediaries such as Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Koo, Sharechat, Telegram and LinkedIn have already shared details with the Ministry as per the requirement of the new guidelines. On Monday, the Centre informed the Delhi HC that Twitter has failed to comply with the IT rules. Thereafter, the court refused to grant any protection to the social media giant.
Here are rules for social media intermediaries:
- Intermediaries shall remove or disable access within 24 hours of receipt of complaints of contents that exposes the private areas of individuals, show such individuals in full or partial nudity or in a sexual act or is in the nature of impersonation including morphed images etc. Such a complaint can be filed either by the individual or by any other person on his/her behalf
- Appoint a Chief Compliance Officer who shall be responsible for ensuring compliance with the Act and Rules. Such a person should be a resident in India
- Appoint a Nodal Contact Person for 24x7 coordination with law enforcement agencies. Such a person shall be a resident in India
- Appoint a Resident Grievance Officer who shall perform the functions mentioned under Grievance Redressal Mechanism. Such a person shall be a resident in India
- Publish a monthly compliance report mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken on the complaints as well as details of contents removed proactively by the significant social media intermediary
- An intermediary upon receiving actual knowledge in the form of an order by a court or being notified by the Appropriate Govt. or its agencies through an authorized officer should not host or publish any information which is prohibited under any law in relation to the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, public order, friendly relations with foreign countries, etc.
- In cases where significant social media intermediaries remove or disable access to any information on their own accord, then a prior intimation for the same shall be communicated to the user who has shared that information with a notice explaining the grounds and reasons for such action. Users must be provided with an adequate and reasonable opportunity to dispute the action taken by the intermediary