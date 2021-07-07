Centre Seeks Transfer Of Pleas Against IT Rules Pending In Multiple HCs To Supreme Court

The Centre has moved the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of pleas challenging the new IT rules in different High Courts to the SC, sources told Republic TV. At present, the High Courts of Delhi, Bombay, Madras, Calcutta and Kerala are hearing matters pertaining to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The new rules apply to digital news media platforms, social media intermediaries and OTT platforms and introduce a three-tier oversight mechanism.

So far, significant social media intermediaries such as Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Koo, Sharechat, Telegram and LinkedIn have already shared details with the Ministry as per the requirement of the new guidelines. On Monday, the Centre informed the Delhi HC that Twitter has failed to comply with the IT rules. Thereafter, the court refused to grant any protection to the social media giant.

Here are rules for social media intermediaries: