Centre Suggests Holistic Approach While Dealing On Marital Rape Issue; 'We Worship Women'

While arguing before the Delhi High Court, over the issue of criminalisation of marital rape in the country, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Monday argued that a more holistic approach is required while dealing with such a socially impacting question,

"We worship women. This is possibly the only country where we worship women, but, when dealing with such a socially impacting question, a more holistic view is called for without which it will not be possible for the Central government in rendering Justice," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta while appearing for the Central government.

The senior-most law officer of the Central government was putting forth his submissions in connection with a batch of petitions seeking criminalisation of marital rape.

The Solicitor General further told the court that the Centre is committed to maintaining and protecting the dignity of every woman and this is the first priority.

"They (women) are the foundation of any cultured civilization like India. We are dealing with a larger issue," the SG submitted.

Responding to the submissions, the bench headed by Justice Rajiv Shakdher said, "Mr. Mehta, there are only 2 ways of closing an issue which comes before us. One is we decide, second, the legislature intervenes. Your contention is that we need time to consult."

"We don't claim to be the repository of wisdom but it's our job as a constitutional court to decide all which comes before us. We are still listening. We will have our internal consultations, someone aggrieved will come to court," said Justice Shakdher to Mehta while posting the matter for further hearing on February 21.

Following this, the Solicitor General began reading the additional affidavit filed by the Central government through Central government standing counsel Monika Arora.

The Centre in its affidavit urged the court to defer the hearing in the matter stating that the Government of India is committed to fully and meaningfully protecting the liberty, dignity, and rights of every woman.

"The Government of India is committed to fully and meaningfully protect the liberty, dignity, and rights of every woman who is the fundamental foundation and a pillar of a civilized society," the Central government said in an affidavit filed before a bench presided over by Justices Rajiv Shakdher and C Hari Shankar.

The Central Government while responding to the batch of petitions seeking criminalisation of marital rape, stated, "Both the executive and the legislature are equally concerned and committed to the protection of the fundamental rights of its citizens. However, it is the considered opinion of the Central Government that this Hon'ble Court can be assisted only after a consultative process is undertaken by the Central Government with all stakeholders including all the State Governments."

"The Central Government, therefore, once again reiterates its request to defer the hearing and also undertakes to provide a time-bound schedule within which the Central Government will carry out such consultative process on the issue and render effective assistance in the proceedings," the affidavit read.

"It is respectfully reiterated that if the matter which is pending since 2015 awaits such fruitful exercise for some time, no prejudice would be caused and it will be possible for the Central Government to assist the Court meaningfully and would be possible for this Hon'ble Court to take holistic view rather than deciding such a sensitive issue as a mere legal question based upon the submission of few lawyers," it added.

Women & Child Development minister Smriti Irani last week informed Rajya Sabha that the matter of criminalization of marital rape is sub-judice and that she cannot provide more details on the same. During the question hour, CPI MP Binoy Viswam asked about sexual violence within marriages. Responding to the CPI leader, Smriti Irani said, "The matter is sub-judice before the High Court of Delhi in the petitions against marital rape filed by the RIT Foundation".

"The Departed related Parliamentary Standing Committee in its 111th and 128th reports had also stressed the need to reform and rationalize the criminal law of the country by introducing a comprehensive legislation in Parliament rather than bringing about piece-meal amendments in respective Acts", she added.

The Minister mentioned that to acknowledge marital rape as a criminal offence, the Centre has initiated the process for comprehensive amendments to criminal laws in consultation with all stakeholders.

Image: PTI