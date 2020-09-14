Centre Tells SC 'no Slum Razing Along Delhi Rail Tracks' For 4 Weeks; Will Find Solution

In a major reprieve for slum dwellers in Delhi, the Centre on Monday, told the Supreme Court that no slum dwellers along the 140 km length of railway tracks in Delhi would be removed till a final decision is taken by the government. The SC bench headed by CJI SA Bobde, comprising of Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian had ordered the removal of 48,000 slum dwellings along the Delhi railway tracks within three weeks, ordering no political interference in the matter. With the Centre assuring that no coercive action will be taken against these slum dwellers for four weeks, the Court has adjourned the matter for four weeks.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed that the Centre's Ministry of Urban Development and Delhi government were in talks and will come up with some solution. The bench was hearing the applications on the matter, including the one filed by senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, who has sought rehabilitation of these slum dwellers prior to their removal. Delhi government too has approached the Railways to not raze slums without providing alternative accommodation for inhabitants.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told Supreme Court that no jhuggi will be removed right now, and railways is discussing this issue with the Delhi government & Ministry of Urban Development, & will come up with some solution.



Tiwari calls for joint meeting of stakeholdres about SC order to remove slums along rail tracks

SC order on slum razing

On August 31, the Supreme Court, directed removal of 48,000 slums along the railway tracks in the national capital within three months, saying "there shall not be any kind of political interference" in the execution of the plan. As per rough estimates, there are around 2,40,000 people living in slums in Naraina Vihar, Azadpur, Vihar, Shakur Basti, Mayapuri, Sriniwaspuri, Anand Parbat and Okhla among others. The Northern Railways had submitted a report to the apex court which said that mushrooming of slums along railway tracks is acting as a hindrance towards keeping them clean.

Delhi slum eviction: COVID pandemic took away everything, now roof being taken away, say residents

BJP & AAP move Centre

Immediately, BJP wrote to Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal for a joint meeting of stakeholders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for better planning and coordination for compliance of the Supreme Court order to remove 48,000 slum dwellings along railway tracks in the city. "Under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), 31,424 flats were constructed between 2007 and 2019 that are available with the Delhi government. Also, there are around 20,000 flats which are under various stages of construction, and likely to be completed by another 90 days," wrote BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

BJP to raise removal of 48,000 slum dwellings along rail tracks during Delhi Assembly session

Delhi government too has written to Northern Railway divisional manager that in case of JJ (Jhuggi Jhopri) 'bastis' existing on land owned by central government agencies like the Railways, rehabilitation will have to be done by them as per the Delhi Slum and JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015. In case the agencies concerned want DUSIB to arrange for the rehabilitation on their behalf, they will have to pay for it, the letter stated. It also asked Railways to not raze slums without providing alternative accommodation to inhabitants.

