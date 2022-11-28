Centre To Take Appropriate Steps To Curb 'forced Conversion' Menace; SC Affidavit Accessed

In a huge development on Monday, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that it will take appropriate steps to stop forced religious conversions in the country. This was revealed in its affidavit filed before the SC which is hearing a plea by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. The petitioner sought direction to the Centre and the states to take stringent measures to control religious conversion by intimidation, threats and monetary benefits. Moreover, he urged the apex court to ask the Law Commission of India to prepare a report as well as draft a bill in this regard.

Acknowledging the examples of conversion highlighted by Upadhyay, the Centre affirmed that the right of freedom of religion does not include a fundamental right to convert other people to a particular religion. It also pointed out that Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana have legislation in place on forced conversion as law and order is a state subject. The Union government made it clear that such laws are necessary to protect vulnerable sections of society.

Referring to the SC verdict on the challenge to Odisha and MP laws pertaining to conversion, the affidavit noted, "It is submitted therefore enactments in the nature of the Acts mentioned above, which seek to control and curb the menace of organized, sophisticated large-scale religious conversion have been upheld by this Hon'ble court. It is submitted that the Union of India is cognizant of the gravity and the seriousness of the issue raised in the present writ petition. It is submitted that such enactments are necessary for protecting cherished rights of vulnerable sections of society including women and economically and socially backward classes."

