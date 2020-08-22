Centre Urges State Govts To Formulate Own Laws To Mitigate Flood Damage

As the floods continue to wreak havoc in the many parts of the country amid the monsoon season, the Centre government has asked state governments to take urgent action for the enactment of suitable legislation to mitigate damage following the Model Flood Plain Zoning Bill.

Jal Shakti Secretary U P Singh in his letter dated August 19 to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories said that flood plain zoning has been recognised as an effective non-structural measure for flood management. Singh said this concept is based on the fact that the flood plain of a river is essentially its domain and any intrusion into or development activity must take into account the river’s ‘right of way'.

Floodplains & protection of riverbeds come under state governments' domain

The Centre has been pursuing state governments for the enactment of such laws for the last four decades as the subject of floodplains and the protection of riverbeds come under the state governments' domain and law on this can be made only by states.

Singh in his letter further stated that the demarcation of appropriate flood zones for various uses of flood plains not only helps in mitigation of flood damages, it also aids in groundwater recharge, maintenance of water quality and conservation of riverine biodiversity. He further requested the states and UT's to give high priority to the matter and urgently take up the enactment of suitable legislation

The push for the suitable enactment of legislation be the Centre comes at the time when flood situations have affected several parts of the country.

Only Three states enact legislation

The Central Water Commission (CWC) had drafted the model flood plain zoning Bill in 1975 and circulated it to states and UTs. So far only Manipur, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan have enacted this legislation. According to sources in the ministry Manipur enacted the legislation in 1978, the demarcation of flood zones is yet to be done. Moreover, Rajasthan enacted a law on this in 1997 however its enforcement is yet to be done.

Uttarakhand, is the only state to have legislated a law on this issue in 2012. The state has also notified the limits of floodplain areas in two cities- Haridwar (Chandighat to Laskar) and Uttarkashi (Gangotri to Badethi Chungi).

