Centre Urges States To Install CCTV Cameras In Every Police Station In Wake Of SC Verdict

In wake of a Supreme Court verdict, the Centre has sent an advisory to all state governments to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras in every police station. This was revealed in a response to AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's unstarred question pertaining to the progress of the apex court dated December 2, 2020. A bench of Justices RF Nariman, KM Joseph and Aniruddha Bose had ordered the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations and the offices of all central probe agencies such as CBI, ED, NIA, NCB, DRI and SFIO.

As per Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai, the central probe agencies were requested on April 13 to implement the order by October this year. He added, "States/Union Territories are already impleaded in the case for filing status report on installation of CCTV Cameras in Police Stations, directly before the Hon’ble Court. As police is a State subject the information regarding number of police stations having CCTVs is not maintained at the level of Central Government".

The SC's judgment came on a petition filed by Paramvir Singh Saini on the question of audio-video recordings and the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations. As per the court's directives, the camera footage has to be preserved for a period of 18 months. In case of a human rights violation complaint, the CCTV footage can be summoned by the Human Rights Commission or the Human Rights Courts.

Here are the key aspects of the landmark verdict:

'No part of a police station should be left uncovered'

Paragraph 16: "It is imperative to ensure that CCTV cameras are installed at all entry and exit points, main gate of the police stations, all lock-ups, all corridors, the reception area, all verandas/outhouses, Inspector's room, Sub-Inspector's room, areas outside the lock-up room; station hall; in front of the police station compound; outside (not inside) washrooms/toilets; Duty Officer’s room; back part of the police station etc."

Features of CCTV systems

Paragraph 17: "CCTV systems that have to be installed must be equipped with night vision and must necessarily consist of audio as well as video footage. In areas in which there is either no electricity and/or internet, it shall be the duty of the States/Union Territories to provide the same as expeditiously as possible using any mode of providing electricity, including solar/wind power."

Preservation of CCTV footage

Paragraph 20: "It shall be clearly mentioned therein that a person has a right to complain about human rights violations to the National/State Human Rights Commission, Human Rights Court or the Superintendent of Police or any other authority empowered to take cognizance of an offence. It shall further mention that CCTV footage is preserved for a certain minimum time period, which shall not be less than six months, and the victim has a right to have the same secured in the event of violation of his human rights."