Two days after the Karnataka High Court pronounced its verdict in the much-speculated hijab controversy matter, social worker Girish Bhardwaj penned a letter to the Registrar General of the Court in relation to Campus Front of India's (CFI) remark on the said judgement. Requesting the Karnataka HC to initiate suo moto contempt proceedings against CFI President Athavulla Punjalkatte, the Padma Shri awardee pointed out that CFI has deemed the verdict as 'unconstitutional.'

"Such rants and raves coming from the President of CFI, which calls itself as a catalyst of social change is unacceptable and a blatant abdication of the constitutional obligation," Bhardwaj wrote.

"In another instance Alia Asadi one of the petitioners has said that the Government exerted control over the High Court to give a decision against them (Muslim girl students who were petitioners in the case at hand)," Bhardwaj's letter read.

Furthermore, he reasoned that the comment was an 'assault on democratic values & rule of law' and such statements should be 'abhorred in unequivocal terms.'

"It is certain that the petitioners and their ecosystem want to create anarchy by spreading canards. This act of speaking against the court's verdict is a concerted attack of polluting young minds, misleading them, who would grow up with negative thoughts," he said.

CFI questions Karnataka HC order on hijab ban

"High court must not be let unquestioned for the verdict which denies individual and religious rights of a person. So, the Campus Front backs the call for Karnataka Bandh and urges every student and student organisation to extend their support to this Bandh," CFI state president Athavullah Punjalkatte said in the press release on Wednesday.

Earlier in February, Republic Media Network had exposed CFI admitting on record that it led the students' protests 'from the front.'

After the Karnataka HC upheld the ban on the hijab, headscarves and burqa at colleges with prescribed uniforms, several Muslim organisations in Karnataka jointly called for a state-wide peaceful bandh on March 17 in a bid to protest Karnataka High Court's verdict on the Hijab row.

Subsequently, CFI voiced its support to the pan-Karnataka bandh and the Karnataka State President of the CFI made it clear that the body is all in support of the Bandh and urged 'every student and student organization' to join in.

It is pertinent to mention here that the three-judge bench of the Karnataka HC comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna Dixit and Justice JM Khazi pronounced the verdict on a bunch of pleas seeking permission of wearing hijab to colleges with prescribed uniforms. Notably, the Chief Justice, in his capacity to interpret laws of the land, noted that the hijab is not an essential religious practice to the Islamic faith.

Image: PTI