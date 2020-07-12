Chairman Of Separatist Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai Booked Under PSA

In a massive development on Sunday, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai - the chairman of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Jammu and Kashmir - has been arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA). This comes days after pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani resigned from the Hurriyat Conference due to rift over the group's leadership.

Sources informed that Sehrai was arrested from his Bhagaat Barzulla residence in Srinagar after Police raided his home early Sunday morning. Sources also add that the arrest is seen as a preventive measure, ahead of the now cancelled traditional 13th July celebrations, which were held to pay tribute to 22 Kashmiris who were killed in 1931 under the Dogra regime. Last year, the Jammu and Kashmir administration dropped July 13 as a public holiday in the state.

Sehrai's son gunned down

In 2018, Sehrai was appointed as the chairman of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir for a period of three years. Soon after his appointment as the chairman of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, his son Junaid Ashraf had joined Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). In May this year, security forces had gunned down Ashraf in the old city’s Nawakdal. He was serving as a Hizbul Mujahideen commander and his neutralisation came as a major victory for the Indian forces after the Pakistani terror outfit's operational chief Riyaz Naikoo was killed in south Kashmir in the first week of May.

An NIA investigation in 2018 had found that Sehrai has been funding of the separatists and terrorists in Kashmir, and has been a key manager anti-India activities, especially in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region. He has also been accused of mobilising people in Kashmir by using a pro-Pakistan narrative and inciting them against the forces and the Indian government.

