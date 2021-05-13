Chamrajanagar Tragedy: Karnataka HC's panel Finds Mismanagement In Oxygen Refilling

The Karnataka High Court-appointed panel to probe into the Chamarajanagar hospital tragedy has attributed the mass loss of lives due to an Oxygen shortage resulting from the Hospital's mismanagement. 24 patients were killed at Karnataka's Chamrajnagar district hospital on May 2 between 12 am to 4 am due to oxygen shortage even as the state registered a sharp increase in the number of COVID cases and related deaths reported. The HC-appointed panel in its report tabled on May 12 has claimed that the case sheets maintained by the CIMS staff were 'sketchy' and that the loss of lives could possibly be attributed to oxygen shortage.

As per the report, the six kiloliters LMO tank, commissioned on April 29, was refilled on May 1 following which the supply was exhausted by 2 pm on May 2. Oxygen cylinders were then used to attend to oxygenated beds while the stock had completely run out. The report further claimed that 'not even a whisper about the shortage of oxygen stock' was made at a meeting with the Chamarajanagar DC on May 2 and that neither the camp officer nor the nodal officer of the hospital had raised an issue in the matter of hindrance by the suppliers of oxygen.

The report stated that the 6 kilolitre LMO tank, which was supposed to cater to patients for 40 hours, had run out of oxygen within 30 hours despite being refilled on May 1. The report claimed that this exposed the hospital's mismanagement of the lifesaving oxygen gas at a critical time. Further, it also countered a theory of a possible leakage in the LMO tank as there was no credible evidence found in the matter. The report tabled by the HC-appointed panel noted that the refilling process of jumbo cylinders had taken a 'nose dive after the commissioning of 6KL LMO tank' and that the mismanagement in that regard was 'quite evident'.

The report noted that the timely delivery of the 40 jumbo cylinders that were made available by District Hospital Mysore on the night of May 2 could have saved lives if the truck that had gone to collect the cylinders had not proceeded to pick up more cylinders from another hospital. The report also stated that the examination of the LMO Register maintained from April 29 and two oxygen consumption registers maintained by the Bio Medical Engineer, prima-facie had revealed that there was manipulation done by tampering of the registers. the report recommended a minimum buffer stock of oxygen to last for 24 hours should be ensured in all the hospitals and also sought compensation to be paid to the kin of the deceased in the hospital tragedy.

The report also pinpointed at the Chamarajanagar District Commissioner (DC) for the crisis becoming a large-scale tragedy and noted that 'the DC had not exhibited the dynamism and the leadership qualities expected of a district head in a dire crisis situation'. The report also gave a clean chit to Mysuru DC, noting that the Chamarajanagar DC had indulged in 'unsavory blame game' accusing the former of hindering the supply of oxygen to his region. The report also blamed a recent commission of a six kilolitres liquid oxygen tank which purportedly led to slackness of the management and hence the tragedy.

Chamarajanagar tragedy

Earlier, weighing in on the incident, Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner MR Ravi had revealed that 14 COVID-19 patients died between the morning of May 2 to midnight, three between midnight and 3 am and 7 others between 3 am and Monday morning, taking the total to 24. According to him, the oxygen shortage commenced at 10.30 pm on May 2 which was remedied after receiving 60 oxygen cylinders from Mysore. While CM Yediyurappa spoke to the Deputy Commissioner to gather details about the incident, K Sudhakar and Suresh Kumar- the Minister in charge of the district left for Chamarajanagar.

The CM had summoned an emergency Cabinet meeting last Tuesday and had ordered an inquiry into the incident. He had remarked, "I express my heartfelt condolences to the family members. Government stands firmly with the bereaved families in their hour of grief. I have ordered an inquiry into the matter and strict action will be taken at the earliest against those responsible. We will also ensure that such an incident is never repeated."

Karnataka's COVID situation

Karnataka recorded 5,92,182 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 14,40,621 with the recovery of 34,752 people, as of Tuesday. Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,286 infections and 275 fatalities, which is highest in the state. The city has so far reported 9,99,805 infections and 8,964 deaths. There were 3,60,619 active cases.

Tumakuru district registered 2,360 infections, which is second to Bengaluru, and 14 deaths. According to the health bulletin, there were 1,823 infections in Ballari, 1,773 in Mysuru, 1,572 in Hassan, 1,223 in Mandya, 1,138 in Bengaluru Rural, 1,125 in Shivamogga, 1,077 in Dakshina Kannada. Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Kolar, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir were among the districts with over 500 cases. The department said 26 deaths took place in Shivamogga, 23 in Kalaburagi, 19 in Hassan, 17 in Ballari, 14 in Tumakuru, 12 each in Koppal and Bengaluru Rural, and 10 each in Haveri, Kodagu and Mandya.

Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well. There were 1,34,792 tests conducted on Wednesday including 1,24,232 using RT-PCR and other methods. So far 2.74 crore tests have been done cumulatively, the department added.