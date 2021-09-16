Chandigarh Administration Bans Usage Of Drones For 2 Months Amid Security Threat

Amid security concerns, the Union Territory of Chandigarh has banned the use of drones for two months. According to reports, the order to ban the drones was rolled out by the District Collector of Chandigarh mentioning that 'low flying objects' and flying of drones will be banned for the next 60 days.

In addition, the administration has also stated that any breach of order will invite action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. The move has been taken as a result of law and order problems, security threats, and misuse of drones. This also comes after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh earlier issued a 'high alert' in the state after the arrest of four more persons linked to the Pakistan-based ISI on Tuesday. Moreover, even if any government official or organisation want to use drones, they will have to seek permission from the Union Territory's administration. The same will be put on record, reports further stated.

Punjab CM issues high-alert after cops arrest four in IED Tiffin Bomb Case

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday issued a 'high alert' in the state after the arrest of four more persons of an ISI-backed terrorist group on Tuesday. The individuals were involved with the motive to blow up an oil tanker with an Improvised explosive device (IED) tiffin bomb last month. This marks the fourth such incident of a Pakistani terror module to be busted in the state during the past 40 days.

Punjab Director-General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta informed that two Pakistan-based terrorists, including a Pakistani Intelligence Officer, have also been identified and nominated under the case (FIR no. 206 dated 11.08.2021, PS Ajnala), in which one person was arrested earlier. The CM's high-alert warning comes after a surge in attempts made by terrorists to disturb harmony in the state.