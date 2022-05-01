Chandigarh Demolition Drive: Local Admin Demolishes Slum Area, Imposes Section 144

Chandigarh Local Administration carried out a demolition drive against the illegal constructions and encroached areas on Sunday. Section 144 was also imposed in the area to avoid any chaos during the demolition drive. In visuals, assessed by Republic show the bulldozer demolishing the illegal constructions in the area.

A special demolition drive was started in Chandigarh in colony number 4 on Sunday, where the local administration demolished the slum area where over 3000 people lived. The administration ran a demolition drive and removed all the slums in the area. The drive was started on Sunday early morning, when then bulldozers were brought to demolish the slums in colony number 4 of Chandigarh.

To make sure that the law and order situation remains in control during the demolition drive, over one thousand police personnel were deployed in the area. It is pertinent to mention that, the local administration had removed the water and electricity connections days before the drive and also informed, the people who were living in colony number 4 about the demolition drive.

The administration though demolished the slum area, but it also provided permanent houses in the Maloya area in Chandigarh for rehabilitation to those whose shelters were demolished. Notably, the Chandigarh demolition drive comes following several demolition drives that were carried out in the country in the last few days including, the Jahangirpuri demolition drive.

Shaheen Bagh encroachment rescheduled

An anti-encroachment drive of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) scheduled at Jasola and Sarita Vihar was cancelled due to the unavailability of an adequate police force on Thursday, April 28, SDMC Mayor informed. This drive which was scheduled a day after SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan visited these areas, will be rescheduled.

He further mentioned that due to the unavailability of an adequate police force, the drive at Jasola and Sarita Vihar has been cancelled. The area SHO told that due to the pre-engagement of the police staff in other law-and-order duties, adequate police personnel cannot be provided for the drive. According to SDMC officials, with an aim to remove permanent and temporary encroachments from roads and government land, the drive was planned for Thursday in the Jasola-Sarita Vihar area.

Prior to the drive cancellation, Mukesh Suryan had tweeted, "Inspected Central Delhi areas against encroachment and illegal construction along with SDMC Commissioner and other officers".