Chandigarh: HC Prohibits Vegetable, Fruit Vendors From Using Coloured Lights In Markets

In a bid to protect the rights of the customers, the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh has prohibited vegetable and fruit vendors from using coloured lights in public marketplaces. According to the HC, it is important to make sure that only white lights are utilised by the vegetable and fruit dealers.

On Thursday, a bench of Justice Rajbir Sehrawat of the Punjab and Haryana HC passed the order while hearing a matter concerning Chandigarh's Grain Market of Sector 26. Justice Rajbir Sehrawat said that vendors in the Grain Market, Sector 26 of Chandigarh, as well as in the weekly Mandis in the region use coloured lights in the evening. Adding further he said that these colourful lights are used by the vendors to hide the true characteristics as well as the colour of vegetables and fruit and are being sold to the customers, which leads to their fleecing.

'Only white light to be used': Punjab and Haryana HC

The Chandigarh Administration was ordered by the HC to submit a report detailing the measures taken to guarantee that only white lights are used in all marketplaces. It is important to note that the HC was currently deliberating over a case brought by Sector 26 Grain Market residents Amit Kumar Bansal and others against the charging of parking fees by contractors at the Grain Market.

Notably, an SHO informed the HC during the previous hearing that letters had been sent to market committee members and Chandigarh administration officials requesting information on the individuals in charge of overseeing the grain market and its parking management, but none of that information materialised. However, after the hearing resumed, concerning materials available were provided to the police, to which the High Court subsequently ordered the police to submit a progress report about the FIR and the administration to submit a report regarding any disciplinary actions taken against those in charge of running the grain market.