Chandigarh MMS Leak: Police Say Another Video Recorded In Washroom, 4th Accused Absconding

In another major development in the Chandigarh University video scandal case, the police confessed in court on Monday, September 19, that another video was recorded inside the girls' washroom, however, it was not objectionable.

The police also informed that a fourth person who blackmailed the girl who allegedly recorded the videos is yet to be arrested, and an international angle will also be probed. Police suspect that a boy from Shimla named Sunny Mehta, who has been arrested, has stored the videos on some other devices.

It is important to note that the Punjab Police is investigating the matter to find out whether only these three people were involved or if there is a bigger nexus to this.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Women Commission has written a letter to Punjab DGP to depute senior officials for the investigation into the controversy on the campus of the university in Mohali.

Massive protests in Chandigarh University over alleged leaked videos

Students of a private university in Punjab's Mohali held a massive protest after it was alleged that some objectionable videos of several girl students were recorded. The protest took place on the intervening night of September 17 and 18 at the Chandigarh University campus located on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road. The University authorities, however, initially rejected reports that videos of several women students were made and shared on social media.

The Mohali Police has so far arrested three people - the accused female student, a boy from Shimla named Sunny Mehta whom she allegedly sent the private videos, and a 31-year-old man named Rankaj Verma. The police are investigating the matter to find out whether only these three people were involved or if there is a bigger nexus to this.

On the other hand, Chandigarh University has extended the holidays in a bid to control the situation. On Sunday, the private university called for two day holiday which is now extended till September 24. The warden has also been suspended.