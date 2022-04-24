Chandigarh: Police Bust Suspicious Activity Near Burail Jail; Detonator, Burnt Wire Found

In a breaking development in Chandigarh, suspicious activity was reported on the rear side of Burail Jail along with the recovery of a 'tiffin bomb' and detonator during the late hours of Saturday. While the area had been cordoned off with heightened security, panic ensued in Sector 51 of the planned north western city after an unclaimed bag was spotted nearby the boundary structure of the jail.

The authorities informed that a bomb disposal team arrived at the spot after incriminating materials were collected.

"Suspicious activity was noted behind the Burail Jail in Chandigarh and as we reached the spot, some objectionable material was found. When we called a bomb disposal team, we got to know that material was prima facie a burnt codex wire & a detonator," Kuldeep Singh, SSP Chandigarh said.

"Suspicious activity" near Chandigarh's Burail Jail, Bomb squad on site

It may be mentioned that a bomb squad was summoned shortly after the bag was located after the police team alerted the police control room on Saturday night. Source confirmed that a suspicious tiffin bomb and detonator were recovered at 8:45 p.m.

"All teams including ambulance, fire brigade...in place. We will be on standby, will move as and when we are asked to, in the morning...It's (suspicious material) been covered to prevent any damage. The whole area is cordoned off and we are taking every necessary measure," Nodal officer of Disaster Management Sanjeev Kohli told news agency ANI.

NSG team to arrive at the spot today

While a thorough assessment is said to be underway, teams of Chandigarh Police and personnel of security armed forces continue to inspect the said area.

Sources have stated that a team of National Security Guard (NSG) is to arrive on the spot to combat any potential threat. NSG Team has left from Delhi by road and will be reaching Chandigarh in couple of hours.

Chandigarh police passed recovery of explosive and detonator with NSG. After Indian army, now NSG will visit the spot and investigate the area.

The reports suggest that the area where the tiffin bomb was found is the same spot a tunnel was detected in 2004 after a prisoner attempted to escape. In fact, Chandigarh police officials said the aforesaid suspicious activity may be a failed bid to free a prisoner by exploding the structure of the jail. Burail Jail is said to be a high-profile jail where convicted and under-trial prisoners, are lodged in relation to heinous and grave crimes.