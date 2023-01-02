Chandigarh Police Recover Live Bomb 500m From CM Mann's Helipad; Bomb Squad Rushed In

Security alert resounded in Punjab after police recovered a live bombshell in Chandigarh on Monday. The bombshell was reportedly found on the Nayagaon-Kansal road, 500 meters away from the VVIP helipad built near Punjab Chief Minister's house. The police have sealed the area, and the Bomb Disposal Squad has reached the site of recovery. The Army has also been informed and called in.

Series of attacks near state establishments continue

In the past few months, there has been multiple attacks in Punjab. On December 11, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at a police station in Punjab’s border district of Tarn Taran. There was no casualty in the attack that took place in Sarhali village on the Bathinda-Amritsar National Highway as the rocket hit the iron gate of the police station and landed near an adjoining building.

Canada-based terrorist and gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa was the mastermind of the attack, who, as per the police, had sourced the rocket from across the border, in a consignment. He got the attack executed through his two Europe-based handlers -- Satbir Satta and Gurdev Jassal.

Seven have been arrested so far, in relation to the case. All the seven accused, two of whom are children, did not know each other and were being handled by different handlers, as per the police.

Before the RPG attack, in May 2022, another RPG attack took place on the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, allegedly also on the instructions of Lakhbir Singh Landa. On March 9, a police post at Kalma Morh in Ropar on the Nurpur Bedi-Nangal road was attacked, damaging its side wall.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)