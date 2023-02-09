Chandigarh: Tensions Rise As Protests For Bandi Singhs' Release Leads To Clash With Police

Tensions are running high in Chandigarh after members of the organisation named Quami Insaaf Morcha clashed with the police while protesting for the release of 'Bandi Singhs', the Sikh prisoners. The members protested claiming that some of the prisoners are lodged in jail despite their sentences being over. These prisoners are said to have been jailed after being convicted for their crimes during the peak period of militancy in Punjab.

The clash took place on February 8 and the visuals from the Chandigarh-Mohali border showed the protestors attacking policemen with swords while trying to breach the security to enter the city. Several Nihang Sikhs were also seen on horsebacks brandishing swords and contributing to the chaos.

#WATCH | Protesters belonging to the Quami Insaaf Morcha clashed with Chandigarh Police after the police stopped them from entering the city.



The Morcha is demanding the release of Sikh prisoners who were convicted of various crimes during the period of militancy in Punjab pic.twitter.com/LCaZNChfw1 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

Protestors carry out rally from Chandigarh-Mohali border

The members of the Sikh organisations who were protesting along the Chandigarh-Mohali border carried out a rally from the Chandigarh-Mohali border as they headed back to the protest site approved by the Punjab government. In the visuals from the site, the protestors were heard shouting slogans demanding the release of the Sikh prisoners. According to Republic's sources, the protestors are planning to return to the border and continue to demand a meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Congress leader Gurjeet Singh Aujla, while speaking to Republic TV, condemned the violence that was carried out over the release of 'Bandi Singhs'. "Violence is not the solution be it from the government or the other party. Both are blaming each other," Aujla said. "The Centre should also consider this. The Bandi Singhs have been punished but you don't want to release them but there's a (rape convict) Baba Ram Rahim. You are repeatedly releasing him and your people are greeting him," he added.

The Congress leader also said that violence is bound to happen if people like Ram Rahim are released and blamed the BJP for it. Aujla also blamed the "weak Punjab government" for the violence and said that the Bandi Singhs who have completed their sentences should definitely be released. Meanwhile, there is a heavy deployment of Police along the borders to avoid an incident similar to the previous day.