Chaos & Protests At Delhi Airport; Here's How A German Airline Triggered Ruckus In India

After German airline Lufthansa cancelled hundreds of flights globally due to a one-day strike by its pilots, nearly 150 stranded passengers at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport (IGI) T3 terminal protested on Thursday night demanding either a full refund or tickets on alternate flights. The protests at the airport came in view of the cancellation of two Lufthansa airline flights - from Delhi, to Frankfurt and Munich.

Following the protests by the stranded passengers, a ruckus was created at the airport with passengers raising slogans against the authorities. The passengers were heard saying, "We want justice." However, the situation was later calmed down and the passengers were dispersed.

#BREAKING | Chaos, ruckus at Delhi airport late last night after Germany's Lufthansa airlines cancel 800 flights amid a strike by their pilots





"Around 2 am in the morning, we got the information that 150 people gathered outside the airport. The cancellation of the flights occurred as the pilots union announced a day strike," DGP IGI Tanu Sharma said, adding, "The situation was calmed down and the crowd was dispersed. We assured that other flights schedule won't get affected because of the ruckus."

"An information was received at IGI Airport at 12.15 AM, in which it was conveyed that crowd has gathered on the main road in front of Departure gate no. 1 Terminal 3 IGI Airport. On reaching the spot, it was found that around 150 persons were present there and due to this traffic moment had slowed down," an airport police official was quoted by news agency ANI. "The crowd was demanding a refund or alternate arrangement to be made for their relatives who were present inside the terminal building," the official added.

According to ANI, two flights of Lufthansa airline flights - LH 761 (Delhi to Frankfurt) having 300 passengers and scheduled departure at 2.50 AM and another Lufthansa flight LH 763 (Delhi to Munich) having 400 passengers and scheduled departure at 1.10 AM - were cancelled.

Why Lufthansa airline cancelled flights?

Both the flights which were scheduled to take off from Delhi's IGI airport were cancelled by the Lufthansa headquarters due to a one-day worldwide strike by all its pilots demanding appraisals. Apart from these two flights approximately 800 more flights were cancelled by the airline. The cancellation of flights affected nearly 1,30,000 passengers globally.

Approximately 800 flights and 130,000 passengers to and from Frankfurt and Munich airports expected to be affected.

According to German News Agency DPA, the pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) confirmed overnight that Lufthansa pilots would stage an all-day strike on Friday both for flights by the core passenger business and its cargo subsidiary. It was reported that the Vereinigung Cockpit is demanding a 5.5 per cent pay rise this year for its more than 5,000 pilots, as well as automatic inflation adjustments for 2023, but said discussions had failed.

Earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lufthansa terminated agreements of the pilots and started setting up a new airline with lower pay scale conditions, bypassing the collective deal.