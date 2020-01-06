Chaos In Kolkata As BJP Workers Prevented From Entering JU; LS MP Smells Conspiracy

On Monday, Kolkata witnessed chaotic scenes as BJP workers were prevented from entering the Jadavpur University campus as the police set up barricades. Earlier, members of the BJP burned tyres in protest against the JNU violence and the defacement of the party office in Jadavpur. Thereafter, many students entered into a scuffle with the members of BJP and also burnt their party’s flag. Meanwhile, the police faced a tough situation while handling the law and order situation as pepper spray was used against them.

'Revenge against BJP'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the incident, BJP’s West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh stated that certain sections were spreading canards about the violence on the JNU campus. He reckoned that the West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee wanted disturbance in the state over this issue. Ghosh alleged that a conspiracy was afoot to take revenge against BJP by provoking workers of the party.

Dilip Ghosh remarked, “Just as some elements are taking advantage by spreading an illusion regarding the CAA, whatever has happened in JNU is a drama. Once again, there is an attempt to spread canards about it in the country. BJP workers had organised a rally against this. The government here and the West Bengal Chief Minister wants that such a thing should happen here. They did not condemn nor inquire into what happened with Babul Supriyo at Jadavpur University, but they are condemning what happened in JNU. Preparation is going on to take revenge against BJP by harassing and provoking our workers.”

The JNU incident

On the JNU campus, there was a law and order situation on January 5. Reportedly, masked miscreants armed with sticks and other weapons damaged property and beat up students as well as faculty members. Earlier in the day, 34 injured people from JNU were discharged from AIIMS. While the JNUSU has hinted at the involvement of alleged ABVP members, ABVP has denied the allegations. In fact, it has claimed that 25 of its own members were seriously injured in an attack orchestrated by the "goons" of the Left.

