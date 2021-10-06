Char Dham: U'khand HC lifts daily limit on number of pilgrims

Nainital, Oct 5 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday removed the daily limit on the number of devotees that can visit the Char Dham, the temples of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the HC had earlier fixed the maximum number of devotees that can visit the temples daily at 1,000 for Badrinath, 800 for Kedarnath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri.

Now after the court order, there will be no daily limit from Wednesday.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice R S Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma, however, said every pilgrim will have to bring a negative coronavirus test report and a vaccination certificate.

Apart from this, police will be deployed as per requirement in Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts.

Earlier, apart from fixing the daily limit, the High Court had also banned bathing in any reservoir or spring located around the shrines.

However, the state government filed an affidavit in the High Court, requesting it to amend its earlier order to increase the number of pilgrims visiting the Himalayan shrines.

It was also stated in the application that all guidelines laid down by the court in the previous order are being followed.

The government told the court that all necessary arrangements have been made available in the four dhams. PTI COR RDK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)