Charlie Peng, Chinese National Accused Of Spying Granted Bail By Delhi Court

Charlie Peng, the Chinese national who had been accused of spying and running a hawala racket of Rs 1000 crore has been granted bail by a Delhi Court. The application for his bail was moved by advocate Sumer Singh Boparai and Shadman Ahmed Siddiqui and the arguments were made by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa. They argued that in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case it was not proven that the source of money was a tainted source.

"Chargesheet had been filed and no purpose will be served by keeping him in jail. He is married to one Indian lady and has not tried to influences witnesses. He is not a flight risk even," the defense had argued demanding bail.

The prosecution said that Charlie and his business partner Li Zhenghua alias Cartar Lee were found to be involved in the offense of money laundering. The prosecution added that the investigation in the matter was pending and certain material witnesses were yet to be examined.

"There are 151 entities identified so far and this fact in itself indicates a high propensity of the accused to influence the investigation. Since his dealings with these entities are in his express personal knowledge and interference by him is likely to make the persons running such entities unavailable for investigation, the accused is enlarged on bail, in every likelihood may hamper the fair course of the investigation," the prosecution had argued opposing the bail.



After hearing both sides, the court said that he was not a flight risk and granted him bail. Court asked him to furnish a bail bond of Rs.1 lakh with two sureties of like amount.

As per sources, he has four cases, two of PMLAs by ED and two registered against him with the Special Cell. He is accused of running a hawala racket worth Rs 1000 crore, and of spying for China for many years.