Chats Over Social Media Circulated To Peddle Fake Narrative Over Sopore Civilian Killing

After propaganda-peddling forces attempted to peddle a fake narrative and blame the armed forces for being responsible for the killing of civilians in the Sopore terror attack, Republic TV managed to investigate how a chain of messages were circulated over social media to hold the CRPF responsible for the civilian killings.

The entire nation broke into outrage after seeing the images of a 3-year-old child, who was travelling with his grandfather to buy some milk, kneeling beside the body of his grandfather Bashir Ahmed Khan who was gunned down by terrorists during the attack.

RepublicTV managed to access snapshots of the chat groups on social media who concertedly worked towards spreading a narrative blaming the CRPF for killing the aforementioned civilian. The narrative was also supported by a number of prominent politicians from the country, with Mehbooba Mufti and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah attacking the forces, holding them responsible for the incident.

Shortly after this, the CRPF busted the fake narrative giving technological evidence that the bullet did not belong to the CRPF forces who in fact had rushed in to save the toddler during the cross-firing. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, CRPF ADG Zulfiquar Hasan said, “I have been to the spot. Other senior officers have been to the area for investigation. I can assure you that it wasn’t our bullet,” adding, “We have technological evidence to back our claim. The firing that took place from inside the mosque killed the child’s grandfather.”

Civilian killed in Sopore

On Wednesday morning, terrorists attacked a joint Naka party of Jammu and Kashmir police and 179 battalion of CRPF deployed in Model Town area of Sopore in Baramulla district of North Kashmir. The terrorist fired indiscriminately on the joint Naka party injuring 4 CRPF personnel and a civilian. While all five injured persons were rushed to the nearby hospital, the civilian and one CRPF jawan succumbed to their injuries. The other three jawans have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital.

In the meantime, the 3-year-old child who was accompanying his grandfather to buy some milk when the terrorist attacked, was rescued by a Jammu and Kashmir policeman while risking his life during ongoing firing by the terrorists. Sources told Republic Media Network that Intelligence Agencies have identified the two terrorists behind the attack. This is a second attack on the civilians by the terrorist in the last one week in Kashmir Valley - a 5-year-old boy was shot dead in Anantnag.

