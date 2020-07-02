Chattisgarh: 14-year-old Girl Set Ablaze By Neighbor For Resisting Rape Attempt

In a horrific incident on Thursday, a 14-year-old girl in Chattisgarh was set ablaze by a man as she resisted rape attempt. The accused has been arrested in Mungeli district and has been booked under IPC sections 302, 506 and 354. The accused, identified as Bablu Bhaskar, has been sent to police remand.

Speaking to the media, the Investigating Officer recounted the incident and said, "Bablu Bhaskar went to the victim's house and was continuously misbehaving with the victim. After continuous resistance, the accused in anger poured oil over her and set the victim ablaze."

"The victim rushed to her relatives who helped in dousing the fire. She was immediately carried to a district hospital, where she succumbed to injuries just as the treatment was underway. We have nabbed the accused and registered a case. The accused has been sent to police remand," the police officer added.

