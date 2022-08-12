Chennai: 40-year-old Woman Kidnapped, Gang-raped And Looted On Highway; Six Detained

In a shocking incident of crime against women from the state of Tamil Nadu, a 40-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by six men in the capital city of Chennai. The incident took place on Thursday at the Chennai bypass - Tambaram to Maduravoyal express highway - when the victim was coming back home with a friend in a car.

According to the police officials, two men signalled the car to stop in a bid to seek help. However, as soon as the vehicle stopped, four other men arrived at the spot, thrashed the driver and threw him out. Later, they drove the car to an isolated place and took turns in raping the woman.

The men also looted the women of around eight sovereigns of gold that she had in her possession.

After receiving the information, a complaint was immediately filed by the police, and an investigation was launched to nab the accused. All six of them were later arrested by the police in a short time. They were presented before a local court and have been sent to prison. The police are also seeking the custody of the accused to further investigate the matter.

Speaking about the victim, the woman is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai and has also submitted her statement in the case.

Police probing 'marijuana' link in case

It is pertinent to note that all the six men are said to have been under the influence of marijuana when they committed the crime.

According to the police, the particular stretch on the Chennai bypass has witnessed several marijuana dealings and usage, especially during the nighttime. In addition to the rape incident, the police are also investigating this angle and seeking to arrest such offenders on the stretch.

(Image: Republic)